Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Resources
More Obituaries for Danuta Maczuga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danuta J. "Donna" Maczuga

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Danuta J. "Donna" Maczuga Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Danuta J. "Donna" Maczuga 62, passed away peacefully Monday February 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Jaslo, Poland she was a beloved daughter of Maria (Karas) Maczuga of Pawtucket and the late Mieczyslaw S. Maczuga. She lived in Pawtucket for the past 38 years.
Donna was employed by the K & W Webbing Co. and the former Elizabeth Webbing Co. both of Central Falls as a Machine Operator.
Besides her mother Danna is survived by two devoted sisters Zofia Dybowski and her husband Jerzy of Poland, Janina Lojek and her husband Olek of Pawtucket, one brother Stanley Maczuga of South Attleboro. She also leaves nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Download Now