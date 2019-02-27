PAWTUCKET - Danuta J. "Donna" Maczuga 62, passed away peacefully Monday February 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Jaslo, Poland she was a beloved daughter of Maria (Karas) Maczuga of Pawtucket and the late Mieczyslaw S. Maczuga. She lived in Pawtucket for the past 38 years.

Donna was employed by the K & W Webbing Co. and the former Elizabeth Webbing Co. both of Central Falls as a Machine Operator.

Besides her mother Danna is survived by two devoted sisters Zofia Dybowski and her husband Jerzy of Poland, Janina Lojek and her husband Olek of Pawtucket, one brother Stanley Maczuga of South Attleboro. She also leaves nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.