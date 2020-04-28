Home

David Gauvin
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
David R. Gauvin Jr. Obituary
CUMBERLAND - David R. Gauvin Jr. 88, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris (Perry) Gauvin. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late David and Jane (Folan) Gauvin. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. David was a supervisor for the Hasbro Corporation of Pawtucket for 42 years, retiring in 1994.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Gauvin and wife Shirley, Michelle Butler and husband David, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late William Gauvin and Doris Desjardins.

Live streaming of David's private Funeral Service can be viewed online Thursday, April 30th at 11 AM. Please go to David's obituary page at the O'Neill Funeral Home website www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 29, 2020
