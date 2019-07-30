Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Deborah LaFountaine
View Funeral Home Obituary
More Obituaries for Deborah LaFountaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. LaFountaine

Deborah A. LaFountaine Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Deborah A. LaFountaine, 63, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Kenneth R. LaFountaine of Pawtucket and the late Dolores "Del" T. (Carvalho) LaFountaine.
Deborah was a member of the Major Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post # 306 Ladies Auxiliary and also volunteered at St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry.
Besides her father, she leaves a brother, Kenneth L. LaFountaine; two sisters, Karen A. Nordquist and her husband, Kevin, and Darlene M. Bibby and her husband, Michael and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the sister of the late David M. and Karlene M. LaFountaine.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 195 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Friday 4 to 8 p.m. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 31, 2019
