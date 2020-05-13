Deborah C. (Lallier) O'Brien
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Deborah C. (Lallier) O'Brien, 65, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Claire E. (Smith) Lallier and she was the youngest sister of the late Frances "Fran" Koury.

Debbie worked as a crossing guard for the City of Pawtucket for nearly 10 years. Her love of photography resulted in her owning a franchise, The 'Sports Section', for over 5 years. Naturally artistic, she taught painting classes and had a passion for creating, building, restoration and design. Debbie cherished all animals, especially her dogs and backyard birds. She enjoyed shopping, daylong beach excursions, cooking, and gardening. Debbie's most endearing quality was her undeniable wit and satire as well as her uncanny ability to play devils advocate in almost every situation. Her greatest attribute was her perseverance; and her (self-proclaimed) utmost accomplishment was raising her two girls.

Debbie will be greatly missed and is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Kedioglou and her husband, Ippokratis, of New London, CT and Erin Durand and her husband, Shaun, of Warwick, RI; two grandchildren and counting; two sisters, Cheryl Wunschel and her husband, Ron, of Pawtucket and Jody Burgess of Warwick, RI; two nieces who were more like daughters, Elizabeth Koury and Nicole Rodrigues; dearest friends, Roxanne Lambert and Trish Mentzer; and honorary daughter, Rachael Poliquin; along with many other special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services and interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. A mass including a celebration of her life will be held in the future, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the "Three Angels Fund" (www.threeangelsfund.com or PO Box 4003 Middletown, RI 02842). Their incredible organization covered many of Debbie's medical bills. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket.

CheethamFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 13 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Notre Dame Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1012 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 725-4525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Denielle And Erin I am so sorry for your loss! Your Mom was a beautiful person inside and out! I have wonderful memories! God Bless you and your familys! Till we meet again! Jean And Gary Gray
Jean Gray
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved