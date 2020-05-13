PAWTUCKET - Deborah C. (Lallier) O'Brien, 65, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Claire E. (Smith) Lallier and she was the youngest sister of the late Frances "Fran" Koury.
Debbie worked as a crossing guard for the City of Pawtucket for nearly 10 years. Her love of photography resulted in her owning a franchise, The 'Sports Section', for over 5 years. Naturally artistic, she taught painting classes and had a passion for creating, building, restoration and design. Debbie cherished all animals, especially her dogs and backyard birds. She enjoyed shopping, daylong beach excursions, cooking, and gardening. Debbie's most endearing quality was her undeniable wit and satire as well as her uncanny ability to play devils advocate in almost every situation. Her greatest attribute was her perseverance; and her (self-proclaimed) utmost accomplishment was raising her two girls.
Debbie will be greatly missed and is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Kedioglou and her husband, Ippokratis, of New London, CT and Erin Durand and her husband, Shaun, of Warwick, RI; two grandchildren and counting; two sisters, Cheryl Wunschel and her husband, Ron, of Pawtucket and Jody Burgess of Warwick, RI; two nieces who were more like daughters, Elizabeth Koury and Nicole Rodrigues; dearest friends, Roxanne Lambert and Trish Mentzer; and honorary daughter, Rachael Poliquin; along with many other special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services and interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. A mass including a celebration of her life will be held in the future, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the "Three Angels Fund" (www.threeangelsfund.com or PO Box 4003 Middletown, RI 02842). Their incredible organization covered many of Debbie's medical bills. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket.
CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 13 to May 21, 2020.