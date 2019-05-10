PAWTUCKET - Delores A. (Jarjoura) Kando, 88 of Pawtucket, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thomas Kando. They were happily married for 61 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Mehsen) Jarjoura.

Delores attended college in Rochester, earning her Associates Degree in Nutrition Science. Following college, she worked as a Dietician in a New York Hospital. She later worked as a Librarian for the Pawtucket Public Library for many years until her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Tom. Delores was a superb cook, including Middle Eastern specialties which were loved by all. She was known for her quick wit and tough love which kept her family entertained.

She is survived by her children, Karen Sain, Leslie Kando, Thomas Kando, Kevin Kando (Judy), William Kando (Vangie), Gina Rodigou (Patrick), and Neil Kando (Rebecca); her sister, Hilda Juczyk; 7 grandsons, Nathan, Nicolas, David, Brett, William, Matthew, and Michael; the beloved family dog, Chancy; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mitchell, James, Gabriel, and George Jarjoura and Gloria O'Connor.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, at 10am in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, May 14th from 5-8pm in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 11, 2019