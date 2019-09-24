Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Deloris (Hawkins) Guidry

Deloris (Hawkins) Guidry Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Guidry, Deloris, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. Deloris was born in Houma, LA. She is the daughter of Clarence Hawkins and Idell Jackson Hawkins and the loving wife of the late Horace Guidry. Deloris worked at Hord Crystal Corporation for twenty years before retirement.
Deloris is survived by her son Horace Guidry Jr. and late daughter Juanita M. Tucker. Deloris has two siblings Gloria Wilson Hawkins and Clarence Hawkins Jr. Deloris has four grandchildren LaKeisha Tucker, Dwayne Tucker, Shandalier Pen, and Crystal Brown in addition to four great grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service for Deloris on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Pawtucket. The calling hours for Deloris will be Friday morning from 9-11:00 am in the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 25, 2019
