SPRING HILL, FL - Dennis J. Desmarais, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, age 78, in Spring Hill, FL due to COVID-19.



Beloved companion of Georgeanna (Georgie) Hahn Meyer; brother of JoAnn Galligan (Paul); father of Jon Desmarais (Heidi) & Danielle Hudon (Jeff), stepsons Bill Meyer (Beth) & Rich Meyer (Michele); grandfather of 4 & great grandfather of 2. He was preceded in death by his parents Roland & Irene Desmarais and his brother Wayne (Skippy) Desmarais (Linda).



Dennis was a horse trainer at Philadelphia Park/Parx and his love for horses remained with him for his entire life. He was a loyal New England, Philadelphia & Tampa sports fan and was an avid reader of western books.

