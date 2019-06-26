PAWTUCKET - Dennis M. Fitzgerald, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA after a long courageous battle with heart disease. Born and raised in Pawtucket, Dennis was the son of John J. and Miriam A. (Gavin) Fitzgerald and lived 18 years in Northborough, MA and the last several years in Clinton, MA.

Dennis was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School class of 1970 and received his engineering degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, MA. He later received a master's degree in business administration from Nichols College in Dudley, MA. Dennis worked many years for Data General before becoming a Professor of manufacturing engineering at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, MA where he taught for several years. He later taught technical education at several senior and middle schools including most recently with the Wilmington School District, retiring due to ill health.

In 2011, Dennis, along with his "good Irish fortune", met and fell in love with Terry Migdelany of Holden with whom he shared many happy years and memories. They were always together and could be found sharing two of Dennis past times, riding bikes or kayaking. He was an avid New England sports fan. First and foremost, Dennis was a proud and devoted father. He lovingly supported his son, Daniel especially with his sporting activities and his pursuit to attain and receive the Boy Scout's highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.

Dennis was an active AA member and proud of his 40 plus years of sobriety. He was a powerful example for everyone. His kindness, quick Irish humor and gift of gab will remain in our hearts forever.

He will be affectionately remembered and missed by his son, Daniel of Leominster, MA; his long time partner in crime, Terry Migdelany of Holden, MA; two sisters, Claire Sweet and Mimi Leveille both of Rhode Island; a brother, Brian Fitzgerald of Florida; his former wife, Pam Fitzgerald; and several nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, Dennis is predeceased by two brothers, John and Gavin Fitzgerald.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Dennis' life by visiting his family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Val's Restaurant, 75 Reservoir Street in Holden, followed by a service of remembrance at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Street, Waltham, MA 02451, or to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Memorial arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary