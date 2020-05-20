Dolores (Dufresne) Crowley
1927 - 2020
CUMBERLAND - Dolores Dufresne Crowley, 92 passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2020. She was a resident of Briarcliffe Gardens in Johnston having previously lived in Cumberland, Rhode Island for many years. She was the wife of the late Richard Crowley and the sister of the late Walter Dufresne and the late Delor Dufresne.

Born on November 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Delor and Eva (Brosseau) Dufresne. She worked for the Owens Corning Fiberglass company in Cumberland.

Dolores is survived by her two children Albert Gregoire and his wife Christine Unsworth of Lincoln and Sandra Vignali of Kingston, three grandchildren, William, Thomas, and Danielle, as well as six great-grandchildren Sara, Hannah, Jeremy, Gian, Aria, and Rosalie. Dolores always enjoyed making afghans for all her family and friends. She was a loving mother and was called Nana or simply "Nan" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her so much and will miss her greatly.

A special "Thank You" to all the staff at Briarcliffe for keeping Dolores safe during this extremely difficult pandemic.

All services and burial will be private.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 20 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
