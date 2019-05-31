|
PAWTUCKET - Dolores M. (Kapinos) Sirois, 88, passed on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland J. Sirois. Daughter of Antoni and Sofia (Mastalerz) Kapinos. She was the mother of David Sirios (Joyce), Kevin Sirois (Cheryl) and Mark Sirois. VISITATION Tuesday 10 to 10:45 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 10:45 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Little Sisters of the Poor, C/O Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated. Full obituary: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 1, 2019