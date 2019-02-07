Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Dominique Lomba Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Dominique Lomba, 37 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jazzmine Napolitano, The Love of His Life. Born in the City of Pawtucket, the son of Domingos and Candida Dalomba, Dominque was a gentle and thoughtful family man. He is survived by his two children, daughter Adelina Josephine, and son Nicholas Dominique, two step-children Summer and Ava Napolitano. He is also survived by brothers Pedro, John, Jeffrey, and Steven DaLomba and sister Angela Prince, many nieces and nephews. Because of a physical condition, Dominique was a devoted gym member to many of the local gyms. He truly understood the need to maintain himself in good bodily condition. Even with his physical disabilities, he was also a dedicated volunteer to the elderly at Kennedy Manor, helping wherever he was needed. Being a resident, he became aware of the needs of the elderly, and he gladly stepped in to help. He became a valued member of that community. He not only made friends, but many depend on his kindness. He will be sorely missed.
His funeral will be held at 8:45am on Monday, February 11th from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln R.I. followed with a Mass of Christian Burial in St Mary Church, Pine St., Pawtucket at 10:00 am. Interment services will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Prospect Street, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours on Sunday from 3 to 6 pm.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 8, 2019
