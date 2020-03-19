|
|
CUMBERLAND - Donald E. Bradshaw, 79 of Cumberland, RI passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 in the Woonsocket Health Center, Woonsocket. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Carmen (Clark) Bradshaw and father to the late Therese Marie (Etfer) Bradshaw.
Born on March 27, 1940 in Pawtucket, RI, Donald was the youngest of 18 children born to the late Joseph and Irene (Jacob) Bradshaw. Brother to his late siblings; Francis, William, Raymond, Harold, Joseph, Russell, George, Richard and Mary Bradshaw and Dorothy Standring, Doris Cummings and Rita Maynard.
Donald grew up in Attleboro and enjoyed working on his parents farm. He also enjoyed roller skating at the former Bobby's Rollerway and hanging out at the former Jolly Charlies before having a successful construction career. He was a proud member of the Laborer's International Union Local 271, Providence and retiring from Ralston Plastering, Providence.
In his spare time he enjoyed quahogging, fishing, growing tomatoes and off track betting at the local casino's with his brothers and sisters, and time spent with his friend Helen in his later years. Donald was always known for helping his family and friends.
He is survived be his children Donald E. Bradshaw Jr., of Pawtucket and Candy A. Bradshaw of Woonsocket, as well as his four grandchildren; Jessica Etfer, Elizabeth Bradshaw, Donovan Cournoyer and Logen Cournoyer and his great grandson Kaleb Cournoyer. He leaves his remaining siblings; Leo, Carl, Claire and James Bradshaw.
Funeral Services are private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI 02864.
Online guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 19, 2020