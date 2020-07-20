1/1
Donald F. Gomes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Donald F. Gomes, 83, of Pawtucket, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Providence, RI. He was the husband of the late Claire (Muncey) Gomes. Born in Medford, MA he was a son of the late Howard and Mary Agnes (Menagh) Gomes.

He is survived by his loving children, Nancy McKenna and husband Joe, William Gomes and wife Filomena, Donna St. Germain and husband Phillip, Michele Gomes and partner Jenny; six grandchildren, Brittany, Taylor, Steeler, Riley, Chloe, Derrin; three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Donald Gomes Jr. and Michael Gomes.

All services are private. For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved