PAWTUCKET - DONALD HENRY LUTZ, Don, Dad, Gramps, Great Gramps passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 6 at the age of 90. Donald was born in 1929 in Providence, the 6th child of 8 born to Edward and Anna (Marceau) Lutz.

Don was a Korean War Veteran. He began his career at Lutz Engineering, a Providence company founded by his father as a pipe fitter and HVAC journeyman. Don then directed the service and parts departments, lifting the HVAC service fleet to become one of the largest in New England. With his son Don Jr, he later founded Lutz Air Corp in East Providence.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Sandra (Quintin) Lutz. Donald was a loving father to Karen LutzSmith and her partner David Mogayzel, Donald Lutz Jr. and his partner Christine Carbone, Peter Lutz and his wife Marie Fedele Lutz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew and Erik Smith, Jessica, Brian, Christopher and Sean Lutz and by his great grandchildren Brady, Rylie and Ashleigh Smith. Donald was the brother of Norman Lutz. Donald's late brothers were Edmund "Ned", Edward "Ted" and Frederick Lutz. His late sisters were Mary Rudicil, Ann Peto and Barbara Lutz.

Don spent his most memorable moments with his family and friends in Chepachet, RI on Echo Lake. He was a lover of all things family and fun, of boat rides with the kids/grandkids and with the dogs. Don was famous for always lending a hand to others when he could. Friends and family always enjoyed his great sense of humor, huge sense of empathy and his heart of gold. Don will be missed beyond any words.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday June 15th at 1pm at the Swan Point Cemetery Redwood Chapel, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care at https://hhcri25682thankyou4caring.org/. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary