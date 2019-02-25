PAWTUCKET - Donald Matuszek "Abba", 83, of Pawtucket, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Jones) Matuszek. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Stanley and Josephine (Wojtowicz) Matuszek.

Abba was an air Force veteran of the Korean War and an accountant for the IRS for many years. He was an avid fisherman, sports fanatic, and the ultimate people person.

He will be missed by his two children, Lori McDonough and Cheryl Scioletti, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren who he loved dearly.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11:30AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation will be from 11AM-11:30AM, prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Darlington Congregational Church, 685 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861.

