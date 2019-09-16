|
PAWTUCKET - Donald R. St Jean, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl A. (Lemire) St Jean for thirty-three years.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Clifford and Irene T. (Gaumond) St Jean, he resided in Pawtucket most of his life.
Don was a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran. He was a life member and currently the Quartermaster of the Captain Elwood J. Euart VFW Post 602, Pawtucket.
Don was a truck driver for Blackstone Supply Company, Providence for forty years until retiring in 2011.
Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Nicole Drury (Tom) of Riverside, Heather McKinley (Charlie) of Seekonk and Becky McKinley (Joel) of Pawtucket and seven grandchildren, Alex, Briana, Joey, Jordan, Bailey, Braden, and Vanessa. He was the brother of David, Kip, Glenn, Sandra and the late Claire. He also leaves his beloved dog, Jezzy and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral with Military Honors will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. VISITATION Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Please omit flowers, memorial gifts to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 17, 2019