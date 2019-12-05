|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Donald R. Turenne, 79, passed December 4th. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Azarias and Dolores (Rondeau) Turenne.
He had been employed by Microfibres of Pawtucket for many years before retiring. He was a Navy Veteran, Donald had a very active social life, was an avid card player, a member of the Societe Jacques Cartier and the Garfield social club.
He is survived by his children, Karen Cardoza, Kevin Turenne, Brian Turenne, a stepdaughter, Susan DeWitte, siblings, Noria Contois, Victor Turenne, Yvette O'Neil, Marcel Turenne, Yvonne Faille, Andre Turenne and Emile Turenne, ten grandchildren, a great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Lucille Turenne, Maurice Turenne, Oneil Turenne, Doris Marcoux, Walter Turenne, Muriel Radcliff, Denise Fournier and Robert Turenne.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 9th from 4pm until 7pm followed by a prayer service in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be private in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Flowers are respectfully omitted; Memorial gifts may be made to the Central Falls Holiday Express or . Visit
thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 6, 2019