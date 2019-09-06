|
PAWTUCKET - Dora Boulay, 97, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 05, 2019. She was the wife of the late James F. Boulay. Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Leonida (Drainville) Roy. She was a longtime volunteer at Memorial Hospital, the Salvation Army, the Central Falls Food Locker, and the Jeanne Jugan Home.
She is survived by her children, Doris Roy and Alfred Boulay. She also leaves five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late George Boulay and the sister of the late Jeanne LaBranche, Lillian Lesage, Eva Forget, Rita Collins, Leo and Joseph Forget.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30AM in the Jeanne Jugan Chapel, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 9-10:15AM prior to the Mass at the Jeanne Jugan Home. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 7, 2019