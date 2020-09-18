PAWTUCKET - Doreen B. Bateman passed away Monday September 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Lloyd Bateman.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Sr. and Rita Handy.
Doreen was a Pawtucket resident for many years, and was Owner and President of Two sisters cleaning and floor services of Attleboro.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter Marissa Bateman of Pawtucket, one son Michael Bateman of Pawtucket, two step-sons Billy Bateman of Arizona, Rob Bateman, two sisters, Darlene Lincoln of Georgia and Jacqueline Maynard of Pawtucket, one brother Frederick Handy Jr. of North Providence, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held Monday September 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held later. Burial will also be private.
