Doris M. Arruda
1927 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Doris M. (Walker) Arruda, 93, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Arruda for nearly sixty years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Dada) Walker.

A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Doris enjoyed spending time at the casino, especially playing Bingo as well as dancing and traveling.

She is survived by three children, Michael A. Arruda and his wife, Ann, of Riverside, Carol A. Fleming and her husband, Kenneth, of Attleboro, MA and Paul M. Arruda and his wife, Tammy, of Castleton, VT; four grandchildren, Alex, Amy, Payton and Jake; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Walker and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late John J. Arruda, and sister of the late Elaine Argencourt, Georgette Bankert, George, Nora and Louis Walker.

Family and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness in her memory would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 14, 2020
Love you auntie! You will be missed!
David Camirand Jr.
Family
