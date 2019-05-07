Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Doris Castilloux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Castilloux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Castilloux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Castilloux Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Doris M. Castilloux, 98, entered peacefully into eternal life with her family by her side, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Pawtucket. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Castilloux for 67 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Origene and Marie Rose (Bonin) Duphily. She is survived by her daughters, Claire Reddick, Lucille (Robert) Baron, Dorothy Lucas, and Janet LaBonte, 19 Grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons, John, Henry and Gerald, her sister Aurette Stumm, and her brothers George and Marcel Duphily.
After living for several years in Central Falls, Doris and Leo moved their growing family to their home in Pawtucket 63 years ago. Doris was a loving mother, "Memere", aunt, neighbor and friend. She had a very quick wit, and was always ready with a smile, coffee and food for anyone who stopped by. Besides sewing and caring for her children, she enjoyed NASCAR, camping, square dancing (McCall Twirlers, Lincoln), and playing all sorts of card and board games.
Doris was guided by her faith throughout her lifetime. She was a long time communicate of Saint Joseph's Church, and a former member of its prayer group and ladies guild.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 9AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joseph's Church of Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Joseph's Church, for benefit of their food ministries,195 Walcott St, Pawtucket, RI, 02860. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now