PAWTUCKET - Doris M. Castilloux, 98, entered peacefully into eternal life with her family by her side, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Pawtucket. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Castilloux for 67 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Origene and Marie Rose (Bonin) Duphily. She is survived by her daughters, Claire Reddick, Lucille (Robert) Baron, Dorothy Lucas, and Janet LaBonte, 19 Grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons, John, Henry and Gerald, her sister Aurette Stumm, and her brothers George and Marcel Duphily.

After living for several years in Central Falls, Doris and Leo moved their growing family to their home in Pawtucket 63 years ago. Doris was a loving mother, "Memere", aunt, neighbor and friend. She had a very quick wit, and was always ready with a smile, coffee and food for anyone who stopped by. Besides sewing and caring for her children, she enjoyed NASCAR, camping, square dancing (McCall Twirlers, Lincoln), and playing all sorts of card and board games.

Doris was guided by her faith throughout her lifetime. She was a long time communicate of Saint Joseph's Church, and a former member of its prayer group and ladies guild.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 9AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joseph's Church of Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Joseph's Church, for benefit of their food ministries,195 Walcott St, Pawtucket, RI, 02860. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 8, 2019