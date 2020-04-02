Home

Dorothy Gibney
Dorothy B. "Dot" (Vaillancourt) Gibney


1932 - 2020
Dorothy B. "Dot" (Vaillancourt) Gibney Obituary
SOUTH ATTLEBORO - Dorothy "Dot" B. (Vaillancourt) Gibney, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George "Mike" L. Gibney, Jr. who passed away on March 5, 2020. The couple had been married for sixty-five years.

A lifelong resident of South Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Lucien and Bertha (Dubois) Vaillancourt. Dorothy was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She leaves five children, Michael J. Gibney and his wife, Joanne, Robert S. Gibney and his wife, Dorothy, David A. Gibney, Cathy A. DiColo and her husband, Robert and Gloria A. Pospisil and her husband, David; a sister, Laurette Bouley; six grandchildren, Kendra, James, Christy, Christopher, Nicole and David and five great-grandchildren, Mia, Carter, Ellie, Benjamin and Lucy. She was the sister of the late Fernand Vaillancourt and Rita Pedro.

Private Services will be held at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by interment at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Life Care Center of Attleboro, Activity Fund, 969 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 3, 2020
