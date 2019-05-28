Home

Dorothy Moore
PAWTUCKET - Dorothy H. (Northrop) Moore, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Moore. Born in North Providence, a daughter of the late Lawrence P. and Doris M. (Chew) Northrop, she resided in Pawtucket for many years.
Dorothy had been an office worker in the printing industry and she enjoyed crocheting.
She leaves a brother, Vernon Northrop of East Providence; two sisters, Shirley Ricci of South Carolina and Phyllis Ranschaert of Indiana and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Harry M. Northrop and Marion Norrow.
Services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 29, 2019
