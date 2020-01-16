|
|
PAWTUCKET - Dorothy R. LeFrancois, 85, passed on January 15th. She was the wife of the late Andrew Fredette. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Adam and Laura (Massey) Sartini.
She is survived by a brother, Alan Sartini and his wife, Doris, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Adam Sartini Jr., and Elauria Merow.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 18th at 3pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be private in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1pm until 3pm. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 17, 2020