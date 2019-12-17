|
PAWTUCKET - Dorothy R. (Hoey) Maynard, 99, passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred C. Maynard. Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Mary(Gorman) Hoey.
Dorothy leaves a daughter, Jane Millette of Attleboro; a son, Michael Maynard of Pawtucket; three grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her sisters, Claire Abreu and Beth Canton.
VISITATION will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Full obituary notice visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 18, 2019