William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Dorothy Maynard
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Dorothy R. (Hoey) Maynard

Dorothy R. (Hoey) Maynard Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Dorothy R. (Hoey) Maynard, 99, passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred C. Maynard. Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Mary(Gorman) Hoey.
Dorothy leaves a daughter, Jane Millette of Attleboro; a son, Michael Maynard of Pawtucket; three grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her sisters, Claire Abreu and Beth Canton.
VISITATION will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Full obituary notice visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 18, 2019
