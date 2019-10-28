|
|
Dr. Sean Jeffrey McKenna, 66, of Salem, NH, died unexpectedly on 20 October 2019 in Methuen, MA. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Wendy Heckman, and his children: Heather Heckman-McKenna and son-in-law William Erlandson of Columbia, MO and Hannah Heckman-McKenna of Salem, NH, as well as many beloved family and friends. Full obituary and service details to be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, information will be posted on Sean's obituary about donations to Moses Brown. To leave an online condolence, please visit Sean's tribute page at www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 29, 2019