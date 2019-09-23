|
|
LINCOLN - Earl R. Bannister, 73, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Karen W. (Moore) Bannister.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Earl J. and Jeannette (Desmarais) Bannister, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 43 years.
Mr. Bannister worked in print production and administration for Balfour for 30 years and later worked for Print Source for 7 years. He also worked at Papa Gino's for 7 years and Stop & Shop for 6 years before retiring.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a recipient of the Purple Heart.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Melissa A. Spas and her husband, Erik of North Smithfield; one son, Daniel A. Bannister of Cumberland; one sister and one brother, Barbara Pinkos and Russell J. Bannister, both of Chartley, MA; two grandchildren, Logan C. Spas and Trinity W. Spas; one step grandson, Christian Spas; and several nieces and nephews.
His Committal Service, with military honors, will be held Friday, September 27 at 10:30 A.M. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Family and friends will gather at the parking lot at the Cemetery's Administration Building at 10:15 A.M. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Bannister's memory to Darlington Congregational Church, 685 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 24, 2019