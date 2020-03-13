|
SOUTH ATTLEBORO - Edmond R. Lamarre, 77, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kathy (Zawadzki) Lamarre.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Robert and Anita (Boucher) Lamarre.
A lifelong resident of the Blackstone Valley area, he owned and operated E.R. Lamarre trucking for thirty-three years. Edmond was a member of the St. Theresa's Knights of Columbus of South Attleboro.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle Brown and her husband Michael of Fairfax VT, Nicole Sweet and her husband Scott of Taunton MA, one son Kyle Lamarre of South Attleboro, five grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, one sister Pauline Hatch and her husband John of Spencer, MA, and nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday March 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Charles Borromeo Church 178 Dexter Street Providence. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling Hours will be held Sunday March 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Covenant House Time Square Station P.O. Box 731 New York, NY 10108-0900 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 14, 2020