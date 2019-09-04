|
PAWTUCKET - Edmund "Ed" James Harrison, 95, of Pawtucket, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by three of his grandchildren on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Yvette Therese (DeBlois) Harrison, to whom he was married on April 17, 1948 and who passed away of March 12, 2016.
Born on May 22, 1924 in Attleboro, MA, he was one of thirteen children of the late Edmund Harrison and the late Margaret T. McGovern.
Ed was raised and educated in Attleboro and resided in Pawtucket since 1949. He was one of the few remaining World War II veterans. Ed proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army with the 736th Field Artillery Battalion, where he was a Master Sargeant in charge of the large 8-inch Howitzers in the Northern European African Theater Campaign and the Battle of the Bulge.
He worked as a foreman for three departments at the former Leach & Garner, Inc. in Attleboro, following which he worked at Copper & Brass Company, a Thyssenkrupp Company, for a number of years, retiring in 1994.
He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
Ed was the father of Dennis E. Harrison of Pawtucket, RI; Ronald J. Harrison and his wife, Barbara, of Ivins, UT; and the late Michael D. Harrison, who died on May 11, 2011. He took great pride in his grandchildren: Christopher D. Harrison; Scott D. Harrison; Kathryn D. Harrison and her husband, Dennis; and Alexandra Lynn Chen and her husband, Matthew. He adored his great-grandchildren: Hunter and Oceannah Harrison; Madison and Colby Walsh; Mackenzie and Sophia Harrison; and newborn Elizabeth "Ellie" Chen. He was predeceased by his siblings. Ed leaves many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Cecilia Church of John Paul II Parish, 697 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI, at which time Ed will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on-line at www.stjude.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 5, 2019