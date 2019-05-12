Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward F. Csizmesia

Edward F. Csizmesia Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Edward F. Csizmesia, 87, of East School Street, died May 10, 2019, at home. He was the husband of the late Jane (Corbett) Csizmesia.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Lillian (Jackson) Csizmesia. In his younger days Ed was a fireman for the Woonsocket Fire Department, and then worked for the Valley Gas Company. He retired as vice president of operations for the former Marquette Credit Union after 25 years. He served in the U.S. Navy. Ed enjoyed gardening and playing sports. He was an avid Yankees fan.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Csizmesia of Blackstone, Mikel Csizmesia of North Smithfield, Paula Csizmesia of Lincoln, Eric Csizmesia and his wife Yvonne of Texas, Kristin Csizmesia of Pawtucket, and Jennifer Reilly and her husband Michael of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Frederick, Joseph and James Csizmesia, and Kathleen Faulds.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, concluding with a prayer service. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 13, 2019
