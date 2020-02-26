|
|
PAWTUCKET - Edward H. Pelletier, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan G. (Lizotte) Pelletier for fifty-six years.
Ed was a son of the late Louis T. and Sarah (Adams) Pelletier, he resided in Cumberland before moving to Pawtucket in 1972. Ed served in the United States Army.
He had been employed at Teknor-Apex, Pawtucket for thirty-seven years until retiring in 1998. He was extremely handy and could fix or build just about anything. Ed was giving, thoughtful and intelligent. He loved gardening, music, NASCAR racing and talking about history. But most of all, he was a devoted husband and loved his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Cheryl A. Thompson and her husband, Craig, of Cumberland and Ann M. Ameen of Pawtucket; two sons, David H. Pelletier and John C. Pelletier both of Pawtucket; five grandchildren, Matthew A. Thompson, Christopher A. Thompson, Heather LaScola, Andrew Ameen and Austin Coelho and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Eleanor LaScola. He was the brother of the late Theresa Giualani, Claire Holleran, Jeannette Fournier, Dorothy, Paul and Robert Pelletier.
His funeral with Military Honors will be held Saturday, February 29th at 8 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITATION Friday, February 28th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 27, 2020