CUMBERLAND - Edward N. Sirois, 95, passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of the late Pauline R. (Smith) Sirois.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Gervais and Eva (Theroux) Sirois. He resided in Cumberland for more than 63 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.

Edward was a WWII, US Navy veteran. He served as a gunner on the flag ship of the D-Day fleet the U.S.S. Augusta.

He was a HAM radio operator, avid boater fisherman and woodworker.

Edward was a co-owner of the former A.L. Smith Weatherstripping Co., of Cumberland for over 40 years.

He is survived by his children; Cheryl Sirois of Walpole, MA., Susan Sirois of Norton, MA., Patty Machanoff of Middlesex, Vt., Brian Sirois of White Plains, MD., Kenneth Sirois of Pelham, AL., Richard Sirois of Cumberland, seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Edward's Life Celebration to be held on Monday May 6, 2019, with visiting hours from 9 AM to 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow with Military Honors at 11 AM in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, South County Trail Exeter. Directions/ guestbook:

