PAWTUCKET - Eileen Pickavant Furlani, 91, of Daniels Street, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home in the care of her husband Mario. Mr. & Mrs. Furlani had been married for forty-seven years.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Clifford and Amy (Johnson) Pickavant, she had been a lifelong resident of the city.

Mrs. Furlani worked as a bookkeeper and secretary at the To Kalon Club, Pawtucket, for thirty years before retiring.

A gifted musician, she enjoyed playing piano and organ, and was the organist at Memorial Baptist Church in Pawtucket for fourteen years, and at Bethany Baptist Church, Pawtucket for fifty years, where she also served on many boards and committees. She was also an accompanist for the Octave Chorus in Attleboro for twenty-five years.

Besides her husband, she is survived by one sister, Shirley Patterson, of Pacolet, South Carolina. She was the sister of the late Norma Monaghan.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Bethany Baptist Church, 178 Sayles Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904, or to the Bethany Baptist Church Food Pantry, 178 Sayles Avenue, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.