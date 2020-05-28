Eleanor A. (Imbruglia) Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRANSTON - Eleanor A. (Imbruglia) Martin, 90, formerly of Cranston, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Clarence Martin.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Palana) Imbruglia; she had lived in Cranston for many years.

Eleanor was a devoted homemaker, who was an amazing cook and baker, enjoyed reading, knitting, music, and being outdoors. With her husband, she was involved with the Knights of Columbus, and was a long-time parishioner of St. Matthew's Church, Cranston.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Lyle, and her husband, State Representative John W. Lyle, Jr., of Lincoln; her son, Stephen Martin, and his wife Marianne, of Cranston; a sister, Carol Rossi, (Robert) of Cranston; a brother, Frank Imbruglia (Carol) of Warwick; four grandchildren, Jason Martin, Christopher Martin, Stephanie Lopes and Zoe Lyle; and seven great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Teresa Sprague and Ethel Martin and extended family.

Her funeral will be private. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, R.I. 02914 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 28, 2020
Stephen and Lori, I'm so sorry to hear of loss of your mother. I know how close the two of you were with her, and that this is a difficult time for you. Your mother was a wonderful woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Bill Martin
Grandchild
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
May 28, 2020
Steve and family. Truly sorry. Many wonderful memories. Anthony Imbruglia.
May 28, 2020
Steve Im truly sorry on the passing of your mother. You have me deepest condolences. Please pass my thought on to your entire family. The best Rick.
Rick Jendzejec
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved