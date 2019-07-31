Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Eleanor Dodsworth


1919 - 2019
Eleanor Dodsworth Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Eleanor Dodsworth made her final journey home on July 24, 2019, just shy of her 100th birthday. Born August 3, 1919 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lena Dodsworth. She was a life-long resident of Woonsocket.
Eleanor was a proud graduate of Rhode Island College where she set the foundation for a career in education. She spent more than 40 years in secondary education as a guidance counselor and teacher and no doubt made a difference in the lives of every student. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed hobbies in painting, needlepoint, and quilting. She enjoyed her cats and vacationing on Cape Cod.
Friends are invited to Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket at 10:00 AM, Sunday, August 4th with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 1, 2019
