|
|
SEEKONK MA. - CATARINA, Elisete F. (Nunes) 83, of Seekonk, MA, passed away Monday, October 14 2019 at the Miriam Hospital, Providence, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family . She was the wife of Charles M. Catarina and they had been married for the past 61 years.
Born in Aveiro, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Lopes) Nunes. She moved to this country in 1950 at the age of 14, settling in Central Falls. She lived in Seekonk and previously resided in Pawtucket.
Mrs. Catarina was employed as an Assember at Texas Instruments for 23 years, retiring in 1997.
Elisete was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, where she was active in church functions, espeically the feast and baazar. She was a member of the Club S.U. Madeiranese, Central Falls. She enjoyed knitting and crafts. Those who loved her will always remember her love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Charles, she leaves her children, Lisa Lyon of Seekonk, Linda Johnston and her husband Peter of Warwick, Carl Catarina and his wife Tammy of Millville, MA and Paul Catarina and his wife Diane of North Smithfield; her brother, Antonio Nunes of Antioch, CA; her seven grandchildren, Derek and Christopher Lyon, Andrea Jawczak and Peter Johnston, Addi Catarina, Aaron and Brandon Catarina; her great-grandson, Jack Jawczak. She was the sister of the late Maria Pelicano, Jose Nunes and Hector Nunes and grandmother of the late Olivia Catarina.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Elisete's Life Celebration to be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Corys Crusaders, Inc., a foundation that provides assistance to the families of children battling brain cancer, and donations may be mailed to 45 Slater Drive, Harrisville RI 02830.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 16, 2019