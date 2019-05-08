Home

Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
Elizabeth Finlay
Elizabeth Alburn "Betty" Finlay

Elizabeth Alburn "Betty" Finlay Obituary
MORETOWN, VT - Elizabeth "Betty" Alburn Finlay 96, passed away peacefully at home in Moretown, VT on May 6, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1923 in Pawtucket, RI, the daughter of the late Prince Albert Alburn and Elizabeth Douglas (Carlin) Alburn.
A celebration honoring the life of Elizabeth Finlay will be held from the Waterbury (VT) Congregational Church on a date and time to be announced. For those who wish, memorial gifts may be made to the . Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 9, 2019
