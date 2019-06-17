CUMBERLAND - Emelda A. Ricard, 97, of Harrisburg, PA and formerly of North Attleboro and Cumberland, passed away Friday in Carolyn's House Hospice, Harrisburg. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Wilfred L. Ricard.

Born in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late Fedora Fortier. She resided in Harrisburg for the past 3 years previously living in North Attleboro with her late partner John Gaumond. She and her husband Wilfred had also previously made their home in Cumberland for many years.

She leaves seven children; Normand P. Ricard of Cumberland, Kevin Ricard of Harrisburg, PA with whom she made her home, Theresa Forget of Cumberland, Patricia Malo of Foster, William Ricard of Pawtucket, Michael Ricard of Henderson, NV, Mark Ricard of Lincoln and 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the last of 9 siblings.

Emelda's life celebration will be held Thursday with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in R.I. Veteran Cemetery, Exeter.