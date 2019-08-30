|
|
CUMBERLAND Emilia J. Kosman 91, passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph Kosman. She was born in Dabrowa, Tarnowska, Poland.
Before retiring Mrs. Kosman was employed by Hasbro Inc. Toy Manufacturing Co. as a Mold Injector in their Central Falls Plant for over twenty years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Central Falls and a member of the Parish Holy Rosary Society.
Mrs. Kosman is survived by her loving family, two sons Andrew Kosman of Cumberland and Stanislaw J. Kosman and his wife Diane of Woonsocket, one grandson Kevin J. Kosman, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Jerzy Kosman.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS MONDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2019 FROM 3:00 P.M. TO 6:00 P.M. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 31, 2019