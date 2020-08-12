PAWTUCKET - Emilienne A. Labbe, 91, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hope Hospice. She was the wife of the late George C. Labbe.
Born in St. Cajetan d'Armagh, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Rose-Aime (Roy) Lacasse. Mrs. Labbe had lived in Central Falls most of her life.
She had been employed by Health-Tex Inc. for 25 years and later worked for Enviro Pac International Inc. until she retired in 1994.
She was the mother of Real J. Labbe of Florida, Leandre Labbe of W. Greenwich, RI and Janet Schofield of Pascoag, RI. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Normand Labbe.
Due to the current pandemic, visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. She will be buried at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
