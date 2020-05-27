Erika E. Danner
1940 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Erika E. (Bäsel) Danner, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Gerhard Danner for 57 years. They would have celebrated their 58th anniversary this June. Born in Eschenfelden, Germany, she was one of eight children of the late Otto and Emma (Rottman) Bäsel. Erika came to the United States in 1959 where she began her own family and made a loving home. She was a longtime member of the German American Cultural Society in Pawtucket. Erika was the founder of the Pawtucket Youth Soccer League and a referee for many soccer leagues throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Besides her beloved husband, she leaves two sons, Gary Danner and his wife, Sherry, of Seekonk and Rene Danner and his fiancée, Karen Kaiser, of Pawtucket; six grandchildren; four great-grand- children (with one on the way) and seven siblings, including Lore Kennett of Pawtucket.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the German American Cultural Society, 78 Carter Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 27 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
