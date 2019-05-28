PAWTUCKET - Ernest E. LeClair, age 95, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Ernest was born on May 9, 1924 to the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Foss) LeClair. He was married to the love of his life for 70 years, the late Theresa (Paré) LeClair.

He was a wire maker, employed by ITT Royal Electric of Pawtucket, for 49 years. He was an avid gardener, carpenter, reader, cook and grandfather extraordinaire.

Ernest was a loving father to Alice Fromich (Robert), with whom he lived, and Annie Simon (John). He was the proud grandfather of Amy-Lee Simon (Michele), Elizabeth Brederson (Robert), and Colleen Tracy (Jeffrey). He also leaves his precious twin great-granddaughters, Annie and Emery Simon.

He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Davenport, and pre-deceased by his siblings: Arthur LeClair, Mary Boucher, Irene Pickett and John LeClair.

He will be sorely missed by all fortunate to have known him.

Ernest's funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Teresa School, 140 Woodhaven Rd. Pawtucket, RI. 02861