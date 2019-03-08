CUMBERLAND - Estelle C. Wall, 91, passed Wednesday in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late

John F. Wall Jr. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Euclid and Annette (Drogue) LaRose. Estelle was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.

Mrs. Wall was a life-long communicant of St. Patrick Church in Valley Falls. Estelle enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband, traveling to Hawaii, Aruba and cruises. But most of all enjoyed her time spent with her family.

She was a bank teller at the former Pawtucket Institute for Savings until her retirement.

She is survived by her children; Susan P. Martin and her husband John; Kevin J. Wall and his wife Debra of Pawtucket and Colleen F. Miller all of Cumberland. Two sisters; Joan Hollis and Cheryl Mefford both of Cumberland and Edward LaRose of Lincoln. Seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Annette Kane and Mary Daniel.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Estelle's Life Celebration to be held Monday, March 11, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 8 PM and continue on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in the St. Aidan - St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave, North Smithfield, RI 02896.