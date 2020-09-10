CUMBERLAND - Etelvina Peixoto, 85, passed away on Thursday in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of Esmeraldo Peixoto.
Born in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of the late Camilo and Maria (Do Carmo) Eusebio. She came to this country in 1958 settling in Cumberland.
Etelvina was an avid seamstress for friends and family.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland. She was involved various parish organizations throughout the years.
Along with her husband she is survived by her children; Albert Peixoto and his wife Debra of Rehoboth, MA., Miguel Peixoto and his wife Denise of North Smithfield, Anthony Peixoto of Foxboro, MA., and Elizabeth Moura and her husband Eugenio of Cumberland. Seven grandchildren; Cody, Mandy Sue, Jessica, Nicholas, Bianca, Alexandra and Paul. Three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Vitoria Moura. She was the sister of the late Sergio Eusebio and Ramiro Ferreira.
Etelvina's Life Celebration will be held on Sunday beginning with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com