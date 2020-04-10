|
PAWTUCKET - Eva I. (Chabot) Neville, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Neville, Sr.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Adelard and Georgianna (Dionne) Chabot. Eva had resided in Central Falls and Cumberland before moving to Pawtucket in 1951. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Miriam Hospital, Providence for thirty years before retiring in 1988.
Eva leaves a daughter, Patricia A. Freeburg and her husband, Peter, of North Kingstown; two sons, Robert J. Neville, Jr. and his companion, Lee-Ann Roy, of Pawtucket and Michael P. Neville and his wife, Kimberly, of Rehoboth; eight grandchildren, Zachary and Haleigh Freeburg, Cory, Trevor, Troy, Amy, Andrew and Lindsay Neville; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Avery and Brynley Neville and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rose Pelletier, Lillian Tessier, Therese Larosee, Leo, Gerard and Roger Chabot.
Private services will be held at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by interment at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Evergreen House Health Center, check memo: Activity Fund, 1 Evergreen Dr., East Providence, RI 02914 would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 11, 2020