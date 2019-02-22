Home

LINCOLN - Evelyn A. (Newman) Samardak, 97, of Kilburn Avenue, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter C. Samardak. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late James H. and Alice E. (Qualey) Newman, she had lived in Central Falls for many years, moving to Lincoln eleven years ago.
Mrs. Samardak worked as a lace knitter for the former Siegel Lace Co., before retiring. She was affectionately known as "The Doll Lady" knitting doll clothes to sell at bazaars and yard sales for many years.
She was a member of the former Lonsdale Baptist Church, Lincoln, where she served as a deacon, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pawtucket.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Ledoux of Lincoln, and Deborah Fortin of Pawtucket; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Susan Woodland, and the sister of the late George Newman, Eleanor Dusablon, David Newman, and Arlene Walsh.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Monday, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Pawtucket, 91 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 23, 2019
