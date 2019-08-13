|
PAWTUCKET - Faith Christina Landahl, 14, of Pawtucket, unexpectedly earned her angel wings on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Brockton, MA, on February 27, 2005; she was the loving daughter of Christina Landahl and David Camilo.
Faith always had a smile on her face and truly had a heart of gold. She touched so many people throughout her short, yet very memorable life. She was always looking for ways to help people, and had plans to organize a charity called Friends of Faith in which she planned to aid the homeless; feed the hungry; contribute to finding a cure and treatments for epilepsy; and provide gifts (Christmas and Birthday) for children in financial need. With the help of her mother, she was in the process of writing a cookbook for special needs children; which she planned to sell and use the profits of to fund her charitable endeavors.
She loved cooking, arts and crafts, swimming, mermaids, animals, her cats and most of all being with her family. She was sweet and innocent and drawn to children, whether it be playing with them or helping moms by watching them; you often would see her hugging or holding a friend's younger sibling. She herself, being the oldest child, was an amazing sister, always helping and playing with her younger sisters whom she was best friends with. She and her family looked forward to participating in Camp Purple/ Camp Matty, a camp for epileptic children, every year.
Faith loved doing things with her family so much, and they did so much together. Through Make a Wish, Faith and her family were able to visit Disney World, Universal and Sea World. Her life was filled with day trips and activities, fun runs, water parks, beaches, museums, aquariums, zoos etc. She frequented Great Wolf Lodge of NE for mini family getaways.
Besides her loving parents, she is survived by her sisters, Hope Michelle, Grace Isabella and Joy Arijeta; her maternal grandmother, Meredithe Juliano; her paternal grandparents, Ed and Sharon Landahl; Estella Nunez, Julie and Richard Daniels; and David Landahl.
A celebration of Faith's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am at the Truth Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, 542 Potters Ave, Providence, RI 02907.
The family would like to ask that people, avoid black; Faith was a bright artist child and was always happy, she would have wanted people to wear bright colors, perhaps some pink, which was her favorite.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions of food for her Celebration of Life Service which can be coordinated through Sis Cee Banks, 401-744-4109; or Donations to the charity being established by her family in her loving memory, Friends of Faith. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 14, 2019