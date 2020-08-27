CENTRAL FALLS - Fernand Johnson, 90, of Central Falls, passed away peacefully August 18th, 2020.



He was the beloved husband to Constance (Collette) Johnson for over 40 years.



Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Merick Johnson and Exoria Mongeau.



Fernand was employed by Corning Glass of Central Falls for many years. He is an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Post 1271 VFW on Claremont St. in Central Falls.



In addition to his wife, Fernand is survived by his four children, Diane Bouley and her husband Richard, Ronald Gagnon and his wife Val, Jean Gagnon, Laurie Williams and her husband Chris, a brother, Roland Johnson as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is the father to the late Claudette Farrell and brother to the late Rene Johnson, Rita Parent, Cecil Dunbar, Roger Johnson, Florian Johnson, Germain Foisy and Jean-Temple-Quin.



Due to Covid-19 his funeral and burial with military honors will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store