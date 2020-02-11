|
CENTRAL FALLS - PINHEIRO, Fernanda C., 81, of Central Falls, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Summit Commons Nursing Home, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Mariano D. Pinheiro and they had been married for the past 52 years.
Born in St. Michael, Azores, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Tavares and Angelina Camara Soares. She moved to this country in 1976, settling in Central Falls.
Mrs. Pinheiro was employed the Perry - Blackburn Jewelry Manufacturing Company for over 25 years, retiring in 2003.
Fernanda was a communicant of the St. Anthony Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. She has a passion for cooking. She enjoyed gardening, her family cats, Millie and Tiger, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Kayla Ashley Leon.
In addition to her husband and granddaughter, she leaves her children, Carlos M. Pinheiro and Connie Pinheiro, both of Central Falls, her sister Alice Tavares of California; her two grandchildren Kayla Leon and Johnathan Pinheiro; as well as her best friend and sister-in-law, Connie Melo. She was the sister of the late Elvina Tavares and Alice Tavares.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Fernanda's Life Celebration to be held Friday, February 14, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 9 AM to 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM in the St. Anthony Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery,
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 12, 2020