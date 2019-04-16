|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Flor M. Rua, 93 of Central Falls, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Bautista Rafael Rua Navarro. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, she was the daughter of Eugenio Truyol and Virginia Rua. She was the loving mother of Netty V. Rua, Isaac R. Rua, James A. Rua, and Victor E. Rua; and grandmother to Juan Uran, Sayonara Cruz-Uran, Shelly Rua, Shirly Rua, Isaura Cortes Rua, Janella DaRosa-Rua, James Jr. Rua, Derick Lee Rua, Erick Rua, Wendy Rua, Victor Jr. Rua. leaves behind fourteen great- grandchildren.
Ms. Rua was a devoted Jehovah Witness, a great cook, friendly, generous and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 18th from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln, RI. Burial is private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 17, 2019